Michael Irvin reveals he’s cancer free after scare. ‘You all covered and encourage me’

Michael Irvin’s cancer scare earlier this week was just that: a scare.
Irvin, the former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer, announced on his Instagram page Sunday he had tests done for throat cancer and the results came back 100 percent clean.
“Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying,” Irvin wrote on his social media account. “I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!! It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers. I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me.”
On Wednesday, Irvin took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself lying in a hospital bed to announce he spent last Sunday and Monday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles having tests done to see if he had throat cancer. Irvin said he lost his voice while watching his Dallas Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints in the fall still has not fully regained it. Doctors suggested he get a throat biopsy.
Irvin, 53, also revealed his father died of throat cancer at 51.
“This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life,” wrote Irvin, who was born in Fort Lauderdale and attended St. Thomas Aquinas. “So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!”
Irvin has spent a lot of time in Coral Gables lately. Michael Irvin II, the Hall of Famer’s son, is a rising redshirt junior tight end at Miami, so the elder Irvin attended the Hurricanes’ first two spring practices March 19 and 20.
Coach Manny Diaz said after a Miami practice Saturday the team had reached out to the elder Irvin to show its support.
“We reached out to Mike Sr. and we’ve reached out to Mike [II] to let them know we’re there for both of them,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said. “Because this is a family. Mike Sr. was at our first two practices, so we all had a chance to see him. When one of us is ill we all feel it in this family. It is important to me for all of our guys to know that anything that happens to them, that we’re there behind them.’’
