Canes’ first 2019 spring scrimmage (closed) is in the books. Here’s what Manny Diaz said

Miami Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz runs with players earlier this month at spring practice. The Canes had their first spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 6, 2019. It was closed to the public and media. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The University of Miami had its first spring scrimmage of 2019 at Columbus High School, where the stands were apparently empty and no one was allowed to watch.

Translation: The two-hour session was closed to the public and media.

Let’s face it, next Saturday at noon is when we all will see for ourselves first-year coach Manny Diaz’s “New Miami’’ in an open scrimmage at Traz Powell Stadium. We’ll have a much better feel for how this team might be in the fall.

Here’s some of what Diaz had to say after Saturday’s scrimmage, per the UM sports information department:

“I thought our guys played hard. Execution is a long way from where we wanted it. You could see, being outside and dealing with the heat for the first time, it took its toll. It takes a toll mentally. All of a sudden you’re playing slower...it probably took us to the second half where it became more competitive.”

UM reported that the quarterbacks “took equal reps,’’ with last year’s part-time starter N’Kosi Perry, a rising redshirt sophomore, seeming to lead the way, completing 5 of 7 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Redshirt sophomore Tate Martell finished 6 of 11 for one touchdown. We don’t know how many yards he garnered in the air or on the ground, which is supposedly Martell’s great strength.

All UM said about redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams was that he “ended the day with 53 passing yards.’’

UM didn’t report how many passes Williams threw or completed. For that matter, UM didn’t report about any interceptions, if there were any.

We also didn’t learn if anyone fumbled or how many total sacks there were.

“It was a typical first spring scrimmage,’’ Diaz said in the release. “I told the team it reminded me a lot of 2016 when we had our first scrimmage. You have eight days of practice and you get there, on the ninth practice, and guys start doing different things that you don’t see [in practice].”

According to UM, “Miami’s top performers offensively running back Cam’ron Harris (five carries, 32 yards), running back DeeJay Dallas (38 rushing yards) and tight end Will Mallory (four receptions, 62 yards, two touchdowns).”

Other offensive numbers, per UM:

▪ Wideout Brian Hightower had three catches for 22 yards.

▪ Wideout Mark Pope, who only had one catch last year, “had a 52-yard touchdown reception.’’

▪ Evidence Njoku had a 51-yard catch.

“To me, the thing the offense did well was they responded in the second half,” Diaz said in UM’s report. “They scored some touchdowns late, which was good for those guys to see. They’ll see this film and they’ll realize that if we can get ourselves not to the point where we’re beat before the snap – which is to be expected during parts of the spring, it’s all new – we have a chance to be dangerous.”

The good news for UM’s defense is apparently that redshirt freshman defensive end Greg Rousseau, who is back after breaking his ankle last year against Savannah State, picked up where he left last fall, with four sacks, per the Hurricanes.

Sophomore defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera reportedly had six tackles and four tackles for loss.

And true freshman defensive end Jahfari Harvey, an early enrollee, reportedly had five tackles and two sacks.





Also on defense, No. 1 cornerback Trajan Bandy had two pass breakups, sophomore defensive back Gurvan Hall had four tackles and sophomore corner Al Blades had two tackles a pass breakup.

“You’re always concerned about the first time tackling,” Diaz said in the UM release. “As the scrimmage went on, I thought our tackling was good. I didn’t see a lot of run after contact. For the most part, we did a good job of not giving up explosive plays. Then you saw some disruption that we define ourselves by, which you should have in spring practice, because a lot will be dependent on how our guys play up front.”

Diaz, according to the release, relished the opportunity to witness his coaching staff on the sidelines in action.

“My biggest joy of spring has watching our guys coach,” Diaz said. “The more I see them in action, the more I see them teach, the more I see how skilled they really are. Today is tough, because you have to cut the umbilical cord – you have to let them go out there and play. Sometimes, like I said, the first time in a scrimmage – especially when you’re installing a new system – there will be things that you’re horrified by when you watch the film, but that’s why it’s spring.”

▪ Tough news for the Canes linebacking corps, as UM announced Saturday that redshirt sophomore backer Waynmon Steed has sustained a left-knee injury “and will undergo surgery at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center.” UM reported that “a timetable for his return will be determined after surgery.’’

It is believed that the injury is a torn ACL on the same knee on which he sustained an identical injury in September of his senior high school season in 2016. The injury did not occur in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Steed, listed as 5-11 and 220 pounds, is a Miami Central graduate who didn’t realize the extent of the first ACL tear in 2016 and kept playing. He finally had surgery in November of 2016 to repair it. He also missed his junior season of high school with a shoulder injury. He redshirted at UM his first year in 2017, then last season totaled three tackles in five games, and had a tackle for loss and one fumble recovery. Steed came to UM as a consensus three-star linebacker prospect.