Miami Hurricanes turn up the volume, intensity on Day Eight of spring football practice

QB coach Dan Enos instructs Miami Hurricanes during drills on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

The Miami Hurricanes were back at it Thursday for session No. 8 of 2019 spring football practice.

We saw some new quarterback drills during our 30 minutes or so of media viewing, and some rather loud Hurricanes assistant coaches maxing out their lungs with some hefty screaming. And they weren’t screaming compliments.

The pass-catchers on this team had a bad case of the dropsies Thursday during drills in which there were no defensive players to get in the way of the route-running.

Junior slot receiver Mike Harley, one of UM’s dependable receivers, dropped at least three passes when we were watching.

“Come on, Mike! Catch the ball!” N’Kosi Perry loudly reprimanded Harley. It’s obvious quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Dan Enos is teaching these sometimes normally quiet QBs to be loud and proud and outspoken — to exert their leadership and get on their players if they’re doing something wrong.

Fellow wideout Jeff Thomas also dropped at least two passes.

Sophomore receiver Brian Hightower dropped at least one, Mark Pope dropped one and walk-on tight end Nick Ducheine erred as well.

At one point, tight ends coach Stephen Field went nuts screaming at his charges. He’s a natural at screaming.

So, here’s what looked good Thursday:

▪ The quarterbacks. Transfer Tate Martell, who came to UM in January from Ohio State, looks oh-so-much better now than he did two weeks ago when spring practice began on March 19. Jarren Williams has looked good from Day One, and N’Kosi looks sharp as well. This is, naturally, a very encouraging sign.

We saw QBs throwing over the red-rimmed square nets that are normally used as targets, with little boxes inside each at which the quarterbacks take aim. But today they worked on their footwork and passing over the nets, which were like imaginary big, bad defensive linemen. Rarely did a quarterback’s pass rebound off the metal rim.

▪ Injury-wise: Safety Amari Carter, who was seen in a walking boot on Tuesday and is “day-to-day’’ coach Manny Diaz told us Tuesday, did not practice at all and was not seen during media viewing. Also, starting tight end Brevin Jordan (knee) missed practice again. Offensive lineman John Campbell was back again today. And safety Robert Knowles, who injured himself the first week of practice, was also back. Running back Robert Burns was practicing in a green, no contact jersey.

▪ The Big Cane drill got a bit over the top today, when the two players going at each other spilled onto the ground with what looked like half the team joining in. Defensive tackle Jon Ford seemed to limp out of the center, but then he went on to practice.