Photo gallery: Sun Devils at Hurricanes | Sunday, March 24, 2019

Arizona State Sun Devils players celebrate victory gainst UM Hurricanes during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Endia Banks (3) comforts Emese Hof (21) after team lost to Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Mykea Gray (5) goes for a shot against Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Endia Banks (3) goes for a shot against Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Laura Cornelius (1) tries to shot against Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Laura Cornelius (1) plays against Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Mykea Gray (5) goes for a shot against Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Mykea Gray (5) controls the bal during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament against Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Beatrice Mompremier (32) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes () goes for a shot against Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Mykea Gray (5) shot against Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
UM Hurricanes Beatrice Mompremier (32) goes for a shot against Arizona State Sun Devils during the second round of NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watsco center in Coral Gables
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD