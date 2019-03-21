This is why the Miami Hurricanes women’s team faces a tricky matchup against FGCU

Three-point defense isn’t enough of a weakness for the Miami Hurricanes to call it a full-fledged Achilles’ heel, but the issue does seem to crop up too often this time of year.
In 2017, the Quinnipiac Wolves canned 15 three-pointers to upset Miami in the second round of the NCAA tournament. A year later, Quinnipiac hit 10 to beat the Hurricanes in the first round. Even in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament March 8, the Syracuse Orange hit 14 to end Miami’s run in the quarterfinals.
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, then, might not be the best first-round NCAA Tournament matchup for the Hurricanes.
Florida Gulf Coast loves the three-pointer, ranking second in the nation in long-range attempts and third in the country in makes.
“It’s an incredible weapon,” coach Katie Meier said at her pregame press conference Thursday in Coral Gables. “Obviously, it’s a tough matchup for us.”
No. 4-seed Miami should give the No. 13-seed Eagles a tough matchup, too. Led by its all-conference frontcourt tandem of Beatrice Mompremier and Emese Hof, the Hurricanes will try to overwhelm Florida Gulf Coast inside when the two square off at 9 p.m. on Friday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
With home-court advantage, Miami (24-8) will try to win a contrast of styles to get into the second round for the third time in five years and set up a chance for the second Sweet 16 appearance in program history.
“Stylistically, it’s going to be an interesting game,” Meier said. “I think a lot of eyes are going to be on this particular game because if you’re in women’s basketball, you know how good Gulf Coast is. ‘Hey, Miami paying attention?’ We are. We know.”
This iteration of the Hurricanes might be different, though.
They won games against against the No. 1-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Louisville Cardinals.
They climbed as high as No. 14 in the rankings and their 24 wins match their highest total since 2012. Miami’s three-point percentage defense is middle-of-the-pack, too, holding opponents to 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Even though the Eagles (28-4) present a stylistic concern, the Hurricanes have proven themselves against superior competition.
Wins against Notre Dame and Louisville just 10 days apart, Hof said, were a turning point for this Miami team, which has a chance to finally make a lasting mark in March.
A win Friday, would set up a meeting with either the No. 5-seed Arizona State Sun Devils or No. 12-seed UCF Knights, who play at 7 p.m. at Watsco.
“Those wins really helped build our confidence,” senior guard Laura Cornelius said. “Our team chemistry has been amazing. That confidence — you can tell from practice that we really believe in each other, we believe in our game plan. We’ve played in pretty close games. Both of them were close all the way down the stretch.
“I think we’re definitely taking all of that experience into March right now, into this tournament.”
