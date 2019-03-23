This is how the Miami Hurricanes women’s team advanced to NCAA Tourney’s second round

Miami Hurricanes forward Beatrice Mompremier (32) attempts to score in the first quarter on Friday, March 22, 2019. Miami’s past three basketball seasons have ended with Tournament upset losses to Quinnipiac (twice) and South Dakota State. But late Friday, the host Hurricanes held off the feisty Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 69-62. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com