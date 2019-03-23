This is how the Miami Hurricanes women’s team advanced to NCAA Tourney’s second round

The mid-major monster nearly mauled the Miami Hurricanes again.
But Miami bit back.
Miami’s past three women’s basketball seasons have ended with NCAA Tournament upset losses to Quinnipiac (twice) and South Dakota State. But late Friday night, the host Hurricanes held off the feisty Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 69-62.
Beatrice Mompremier led Miami (25-8) in points (21) and blocks (three). She also added 10 rebounds for her 25th double-double of the season.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Miami’s other post player, Emese Hof, also had a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Hurricanes got 14 points from Endia Banks, 10 points from Mykea Gray and nine points and a game-high five assists from Laura Cornelius.
Banks, in particular, made some clutch shots, finishing 4-of-8 from the floor, including 3-of-5 on three-pointers.
“Big Shot Banks,” Hurricanes coach Katie Meier said. “What did you say you want to be called now? Playoff Banks?”
Miami will need more big shots Sunday, when they will be at home again but not against a mid-major monster. Instead, they will play the Pac-12’s Arizona State Sun Devils (21-10). Game time is set for 7 p.m.
On Friday, Miami led 38-26 at halftime, but the Eagles (28-5) made six three-pointers in the third, outscoring Miami 22-10 in the period.
“We answered their threes with fatigue offense,” Meier said of a third period that ended with a tie score of 48-48.
The Eagles took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter, but Miami answered with an 11-0 run and held on to snap Florida Gulf Coast’s 19-game win streak.
“The first half, I don’t think we shot the ball well, and we dug ourselves a hole,” Eagles coach Karl Smesko said. “I’m proud of the way we rallied and gave ourselves a chance at the end.”
The Eagles, who rank second in the nation this season in three-point attempts and third in three-pointers made, hit 12-of-40 from deep in this game (30.0 percent).
“I never thought this was going to a run-away game,” Meier said. “Florida Gulf Coast is so talented.”
Friday’s enthusiastic crowd included Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz as well as athletes from Miami sports teams other than basketball.
“We’re grateful — I wanted to hug everyone who came out,” Meier said. “Any time I need a retweet, I say, ‘Manny help me out, buddy’. He’s always right there for me. It’s a family here.”
Comments