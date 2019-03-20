Podcast: Tate Martell is finally eligible and Miami is excited about his potential

Finally, Tate Martell knows what 2019 will hold and it’s good news for the Miami Hurricanes.

After more than to months of awaiting word from the NCAA, Miami announced Tuesday that Martell will be eligible to play this upcoming season after transferring from the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s massive, season-shaping news for the Hurricanes, and David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, spend most of the Eye on the U podcast this week breaking down what it means for the upcoming season and college football long-term.

First up, Wilson and Degnan give their immediate reactions to the news. Is the NCAA bias against Miami over? And is this news really so surprising considering some of the NCAA’s other decisions this offseason?

Then they break down the on-field ramifications. Tuesday was also the start of spring practice in Coral Gables, so Martell made his public debut for Miami. There were ups and downs, as is to be expected on Day 1 of practice, but coaches and teammates spent their interview sessions Tuesday raving about rising redshirt sophomore. Wilson and Degnan give their thoughts on Martell, and all the rest of the Hurricanes’ quarterbacks. Rising redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry and rising redshirt freshman both had their moments in the half hour or so reporters got to watch.

The show wraps up with some more general thoughts on a first spring practice, which featured debuts from wide receiver K.J. Osborn and offensive lineman Tommy Kennedy, and a triumphant return from wide receiver Jeff Thomas.

Tuesday was just the start of what’s sure to be a busy spring in South Florida, and Wilson and Degnan will have you covered all month as Miami gears up to open the season against the Florida Gators in August. With Martell eligible, there’s one more big question: Who wants to be the starting quarterback?