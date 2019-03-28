Miami sophomore star sustains knee injury, but should be back soon. What you should know

University of Miami starting tight end Brevin Jordan, a key component of the Hurricanes’ offense, sprained his left knee Tuesday and is “day-to-day,’’ UM senior associate athletic director of communications Carter Toole said Thursday after practice.

Jordan, who hyperextended his knee earlier this week, had an MRI on Wednesday, a source said.

Additionally, running back Asa Martin, an Auburn transfer who was named the 2017 Alabama Mr. Football and Class 6A back of the year (rushed for 2,228 yards and 33 TD as senior), has a left leg injury and is out for the spring. Martin will sit out 2019 regardless, per NCAA transfer rules, which is what UM had expected all along, coach Manny Diaz told the media last week.

Martin was a freshman last season and rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries in five games. The fifth game he played (against Mississippi State) last year essentially burned his chance of redshirting for his freshman season, which Auburn officials said was a mistake on their part.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Jordan is another story, and an exceptionally good one, at that.





The 6-3, 245-pound Jordan, the top tight end in the nation when he came to the Hurricanes last year as a freshman, finished last season with 32 catches for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

I trust in God I know he won’t fail me. — B r e v i n J o r d a n (@Brevinjordan) March 27, 2019

As a high school senior at Bishop Gorman, Jordan had an astounding 1,111 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 63 catches.

“I trust in God I know he won’t fail me,’’ Jordan tweeted on Tuesday.

“I can breathe again!’’ Jordan’s mother, Beverly, posted on twitter in the wee hours overnight. “GOD IS GOOD BABY BOY.’’

I can breathe again! GOD IS GOOD BABY BOY @Brevinjordan https://t.co/Jmwt0FLOdQ — Beverly Jordan (@bjwith3) March 28, 2019

Fortunately, fellow rising sophomore Will Mallory, another highly touted prep tight end, is back after injuring his left knee in Blacksburg, Virginia, last November at Virginia Tech. On the Hurricanes’ final drive of the second quarter at Lane Stadium, Mallory contorted his body trying to haul in an inaccurate pass from N’Kosi Perry. A defender hit the receiver from behind and Mallory’s left knee twisted awkwardly beneath his body. He now wears a black elasticized brace over the knee, but is practicing at full strength.

Mallory, 6-5 and 230 pounds, played in 10 games last season and caught five passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Mallory was rated as the nation’s third-best tight end prospect by ESPN, with 21 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns his senior season at Jacksonville Providence. He had sustained a concussion the August before his senior year of high school, then almost immediately sprained his ankle when he returned in the third game and didn’t play again until there were only three games left.





He had 46 catches for 900 yards and 12 touchdowns his junior high school season.





Michael Irvin and Brian Polendey both underwent knee surgery last season and were out. Irvin is back and practicing fully.

▪ Fifth-year senior safety safety Knowles still has not returned to practice after getting injured in both of the first two spring practices.





▪ Offensive right tackle John Campbell was on an exercise bike Thursday. George Brown, an LSU transfer, was at right tackle.

▪ Jarren Williams took first-team snaps in team drills today, but offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dan Enos told us Tuesday that all the quarterbacks are alternating at first team...Tate Martell looked more accurate Thursday during media viewing.



