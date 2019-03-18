Miami Hurricanes quarterback transferring to another school

The University of Miami 2019 quarterback race has dwindled by one player.
The Miami Herald has learned that University of Miami quarterback Cade Weldon, who would have been a redshirt sophomore for the 2019 season, is transferring from the university in a mutual decision by Weldon and UM.
[Update: UM has confirmed that Weldon is transferring.]
“Cade and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to pursue opportunities at another school,” head coach Manny Diaz said. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
Weldon, during his UM career, made multiple off-field missteps, according to sources.
Last year, the Hurricanes announced in October that the third-string quarterback had violated team rules and had been suspended four games: Florida State, Virginia, Boston College and Duke.
Weldon, 20, a 6-3, 220-pound consensus three-star quarterback out of Tampa Jefferson High, was not expected to win the starting job that is now open after former starter Malik Rosier completed his eligibility last season.
Weldon, the son of Florida State’s 1991 Heisman Trophy runner-up Casey Weldon, played in four games last season and completed two of three passes for 14 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. Those are his career numbers as a collegian.
Weldon totaled 3,135 passing yards and 19 touchdowns his senior year at Jefferson.
The quarterbacks still in the hunt for a starting job: last year’s part-time starter N’Kosi Perry, the 6-4, 185-pound, rising redshirt sophomore out of Ocala Vanguard High; Jarren Williams, a 6-2, 210-pound rising redshirt freshman who was a highly touted four-star prospect out of Central Gwinnett High in Lawrenceville, Georgia; and possible contender Tate Martell, the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year who transferred to UM in January from Ohio State and is still awaiting word from the NCAA on his waiver request to play immediately instead of sitting out the customary, NCAA-mandated season.
Also arriving this summer will be incoming freshman Peyton Matocha, listed as 6-4 and 199 pounds out of Houston’s St. Thomas.
Earlier this month, Diaz made it clear that the person he chooses to be quarterback will have to be more than just good on a football field.
“What they’re learning is that everything counts and every day counts and it’s not just every day when they’re in this building,’’ Diaz said. “Every day in terms of how they go to class, how they go to study hall, how they interact online. Everything they do is evaluated if you want to be the starting quarterback at the University of Miami.’’
