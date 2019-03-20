Day Two observations from Miami Hurricanes’ spring practice. Tate, N’Kosi, Jarren, WRs

Day Two of spring practice began at about 9 a.m. or thereafter on Wednesday at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility — Day One if you’re counting of Tate Martell’s new life as a bona fide contender in the Miami Hurricanes quarterback race.

Martell, as you no doubt know by now, had his transfer waiver approved by the NCAA on Tuesday, meaning he can play immediately this coming season instead of sitting out the customary season usually required for everyone except graduate transfers.

And there’s mostly good news for Miami fans, as the three current scholarship quarterbacks looked much sharper than yesterday, their receivers dropped very few passes and we didn’t see any pushups doled out as punishment.

From the 30 minutes or so of viewing, we saw, like Monday, quarterback handoffs and side-by-side QBs throwing slants to opposite sides of the indoor facility. Junior slot receiver Mike Harley looked really good and super fast. Grad transfer K.J. Osborn made some impressive catches.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

Once 7-on-7s started, rising redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry took the first snaps, followed by Martell, Williams and walk-on Carson Proctor. Williams threw sharp, accurate passes, and is looking good through two days.

Coaches began applauding and shouting praise to linebacker Shaq Quarterman after he defended running back Cam Davis on one play.

▪ Senior safety Robert Knowles, who appeared to hurt his left hip Monday, appeared to injure himself more significantly Tuesday while defending a pass from Williams in a drill that had Mark Pope as the receiver. Williams’ hard throw ricocheted off Knowles’ hands and landed a few feet away into the arms of Pope, who sprinted toward the end zone. Knowles immediately fell to the ground and lay there for a few minutes as he was attended by head trainer Vinny Scavo and medical staff. He finally was slowly escorted off the field with his right arm bent at the elbow and held against his torso.





▪ Striker/linebacker Zach McCloud, who is limited (hand) during spring, was back working out Wednesday Not sure how extensively he practiced. Still out: Running back Lorenzo Lingard and tight end Brian Polendey.

Have to get back out there now. Will be back with much more.