All eyes were on the quarterbacks as Miami Hurricanes return to football practice

The Miami Hurricanes returned to the football field Tuesday, their first spring at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility.

It’s a good thing they were indoors, because the rain was falling pretty hard.

Media eyes were on the quarterbacks, naturally, which included Ohio State transfer Tate Martell, rising redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry and rising redshirt freshman Jarren Williams.

Also throwing were walk-ons Ryan Riszk and Augie DeBiase and redshirt junior transfer Carson Proctor. Proctor was previously at Arkansas, where Dan Enos coached before he went to Alabama.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

Bottom line: They mostly all played as if it were the first day of spring practice. And fortunately, it was. Many balls were misfired, and many others were dropped by receivers. There are definitely no starters as of Day One.

There was no real order of taking snaps, but they stretched in this order: Perry, Williams and Martell, followed by the walk-ons. Often two at a time took snaps and threw.

Martell, especially standing next to 6-4 Perry and 6-2 Williams, seems undersized. But he appears to have a thick, strong body and a very strong arm — at least the way it sounded when two of his out-route passes slammed into the padded wall where media lined to watch during open viewing. He’s listed as 5-11 and 210 pounds.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) at practice as the Miami Hurricanes open 2019 spring football practice at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Williams, who still has not really seen game action save for one game of garbage time, has a very nice, strong arm.

Perry also made some nice connections.

Proctor, who was a three-star recruit in high school, looked very good for a walk-on. He threw at least one super nice deep ball.

▪ Three who we did not see practicing during our viewing: running back Lorenzo Lingard, tight end Brian Polendey and linebacker/striker Zach McCloud. Not sure if they eventually practiced when we weren’t there. Lingard and Polendey are both returning after knee surgeries in the fall.

▪ Defensive end Greg Rousseau, who redshirted last season after ankle surgery, was back on the field for the first time since September.

▪ Gilbert Frierson, a cornerback last season, was with the strikers (hybrid between safety and linebacker).

▪ At one point toward the end of our viewing, redshirt senior safety Robert Knowles appeared to hurt his left hip defending running back Cam’Ron Davis. He came off the field and was examined by a trainer. Not sure if he went back in.

▪ Davis also cut inside on a nice throw by Williams, then raced toward the end zone.

▪ Tight end Will Mallory, who injured his knee toward the end of last season, made a nice diving catch of a Perry pass.

We’ll be back with more after practice.