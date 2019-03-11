University of Miami

Check out this blast by UM All-American who was just honored by the ACC

By Susan Miller Degnan

March 11, 2019 03:11 PM

UM's Freddy Zamora had a great weekend against Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field and was named an ACC Player of the Week on Monday, March 11, 2019.
The video posted on Twitter tells the story quite nicely — and provides enough excitement to likely cause plenty of Miami Hurricanes baseball fans to break out in goosebumps.

With a runner on first, two outs and a full count to Miami batter Freddy Zamora on Saturday night against Georgia Tech, the sophomore blasted a walk-off home run to left field that gave the Canes the 6-5 win.

A day after UM raised its record to 12-3 by taking the series against the Yellow Jackets with wins on Saturday and Sunday, Zamora, a 6-1, 190-pound shortstop out of Miami Killian High, was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week.

Zamora went 8 for 15 (.533) with four extra-base hits over the past four games, including two home runs and two doubles. He scored five runs, had four RBI, three walks and a stolen base.

A freshman All-American in 2018, Zamora is second in the league with his .424 batting average. He has 18 RBI and is slugging .500 with a .763 on-base percentage.

Miami, which struggled mightily last season at the plate, now leads the ACC in batting with a .317 average.

The Hurricanes end a nine-game homestand Tuesday and Wednesday against Jackson State. Both games will begin at 6 p.m.

