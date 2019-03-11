Check out this blast by UM All-American who was just honored by the ACC

The video posted on Twitter tells the story quite nicely — and provides enough excitement to likely cause plenty of Miami Hurricanes baseball fans to break out in goosebumps.
With a runner on first, two outs and a full count to Miami batter Freddy Zamora on Saturday night against Georgia Tech, the sophomore blasted a walk-off home run to left field that gave the Canes the 6-5 win.
A day after UM raised its record to 12-3 by taking the series against the Yellow Jackets with wins on Saturday and Sunday, Zamora, a 6-1, 190-pound shortstop out of Miami Killian High, was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week.
Zamora went 8 for 15 (.533) with four extra-base hits over the past four games, including two home runs and two doubles. He scored five runs, had four RBI, three walks and a stolen base.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
A freshman All-American in 2018, Zamora is second in the league with his .424 batting average. He has 18 RBI and is slugging .500 with a .763 on-base percentage.
Miami, which struggled mightily last season at the plate, now leads the ACC in batting with a .317 average.
The Hurricanes end a nine-game homestand Tuesday and Wednesday against Jackson State. Both games will begin at 6 p.m.
Comments