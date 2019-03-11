University of Miami

How you can meet the architect of The New Miami (#TNM), otherwise known as Manny Diaz

By Susan Miller Degnan

March 11, 2019

The University of Miami had its news conference to announce new head football coach Manny Diaz on Wednesday.
Miami Hurricanes fans will soon have the opportunity to meet University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz, the architect of the slogan #TNM— The New Miami — that has captured the attention of college football players and followers around the nation.

The University of Miami and its Hurricane Club on Monday announced the first stop on The New Miami 2019 Hurricane Club Spring Tour: The Wharf on the Miami River, 114 Southwest North River Drive, 33130.

The initial spring tour event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on Wednesday, April 10, and will include Diaz’s entire coaching staff, many of those coaches and assistants recently hired.

The event will benefit the UM football program.

From ESPN intern to stuffing envelopes at FSU — Manny Diaz’s journey from UM fan to coach

Cost is $60 for Hurricane Club members and $75 for non-members, and includes two beer/wine/soft drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres stations and a cash bar.

For more information and to register, go to hurricanesports.com or call 305-284-6699.

More spring tour stops will be announced soon, per UM.

