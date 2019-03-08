Legendary coach Jim Morris has jersey retired as UM opens ACC play with extra innings

Jim Morris’ illustrious coaching career at his home stadium for 25 years ended last May 19 with torrents of rain blanketing Mark Light Field and the game called with his University of Miami Hurricanes trailing in the bottom of the third.
“I hated that rainout and not being able to finish,’’ Morris said Friday night in his return to The Light.
This time it was a much happier occasion — at least for Morris — as his jersey No. 3 was retired in a pregame ceremony and unveiled on the outfield wall before the Hurricanes (10-3) opened their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule against Georgia Tech (10-4), the team Morris coached for 12 years.
The Hurricanes, however, didn’t leave Alex Rodriguez Park smiling after Georgia Tech catcher Kyle McCann ripped a home run to right field in the top of the 10th inning to break a 4-4 tie and give the Yellow Jackets the eventual 5-4 victory in front of a crowd of 2,729.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
UM had runners on first and second in their half of the 10th when Freddy Zamora doubled to left-center and Alex Toral was intentionally walked. Raymond Gil then hit a hard shot to Yellow Jackets’ right fielder Colin Hall (the son of Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall), whose body slammed against the wall as he made the acrobatic catch to end the game.
It was UM’s first loss of the season at Mark Light Field.
Morris became the 12th Hurricanes great to get his number retired, including Miami pitching coach J.D. Arteaga and fellow former greats Doug Shields, Orlando Gonzalez, Mike Fiore, Charles Johnson and the families representing the late Randy Guerra and coaching great Ron Fraser — all of whom showed up for the ceremony and got a chance to throw a “first pitch’’ before the game.
Morris, who was accompanied by his wife Nhan and their 7-year-old son Will, called it “a very special night.’’ He even got a chance to work for one inning on the ACC Network Extra television broadcast.
“My son said, ‘Dad, you’re not famous. You’re retired,’ Morris said. “I said, ‘Wait till we walk in the stadium. Everyone still calls me ‘Coach.’’’
Morris’ life now revolves around his family and frequent lunches with baseball alums. He and his wife volunteer at Will’s school at lunchtime, helping little ones open cartons or with anything they need. “I’m referred to now as the guy who works in the cafeteria,’’ he said.
As for the 2019 Canes, who came into Friday leading the ACC in hitting, Morris said he’s thrilled with the job Gino DiMare — his assistant coach for 19 years — is doing. “Gino is a Miami guy. He’s paid the price. He’s very knowledgeable, works very hard and is going to be very successful. I’m happy for him and proud of that.’’
This story will be updated.
Comments