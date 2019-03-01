Former Miami running back Travis Homer is putting on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine

Travis Homer’s stock is on the rise.
The former Miami Hurricanes running back, one of Miami’s few early entrants into the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft, is in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine and impressing scouts with his on-field performance.
Running backs took the field Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Homer found himself near the top of the list in several physical testing categories. He started off strong when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, placing fifth among halfbacks. He then posted the second-best vertical leap at his position, jumping 39 1/2 inches, and his 130-inch broad jump placed him in a tie for first among running backs.
Homer also bench pressed 225 pounds 17 times Thursday to give himself an impressive all-around performance in Indiana.
Homer’s decision to enter the NFL Draft was never considered exactly a no-brainer. The tailback still had one season of eligibility after falling just shy of 1,000 rushing yards as a junior in Coral Gables. While he’s viewed as a virtual lock to get selected, it’s possible Homer could slip all the way until the third day, when the fourth through sixth rounds of the Draft are held.
The West Palm Beach native, however, might be pushing himself up draft boards. Homer measured in at 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds, with a 31 1/2-inch arms and 10-inch hands. After beginning the week as NFL.com’s No. 11 running back prospect, Homer is proving he has potential to be even more than he was for the Hurricanes last season, when he ran for 985 yards and four touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 186 yards.
Homer is also impressing in the position-specific drills.
Homer is one of six Miami alumni participating at the NFL Combine this week and next. Defensive tackle Gerald Willis and defensive end Joe Jackson will both be on the field Sunday when defensive linemen compete. Cornerback Michael Jackson and safeties Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine will all take the field Monday when defensive backs go through drills.
