Miami Hurricanes finalize spring football schedule, with open scrimmage and game set

The 2019 college football season inches closer.
One week before spring practice is set to begin, the University of Miami on Tuesday announced its 2019 spring football schedule, and it includes a road trip for the April 20th spring game at noon at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Spring football, as formerly announced by coach Manny Diaz, will start on March 19 and mostly run every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through the mandated NCAA limit of 15 practices. The first week, however, will begin Tuesday and continue Wednesday and Friday at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, where all practices except for the scrimmages will take place.
As usual, the Canes will have three scrimmages, including the spring game, with another one of them open to the public at noon on April 13 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
Admission is free to both open scrimmages. The rest of the practices will be closed to the public, including the first scrimmage on April 6, which is closed to both the public and media. UM did not disclose where the first scrimmage will take place, though it could be on campus at Cobb Stadium or another on-campus alternative.
Camping World Stadium is also the venue for UM’s 2019 opening game Aug. 24 against the Florida Gators, and playing in the spring finale there should give the Hurricanes somewhat of a comfort level in advance of that opener — though be assured that Orlando is Gators country.
“We’re excited to kick off spring football and we’re also excited that our fans have two chances to see us scrimmage in April,” Diaz said. “It was important to us to have a scrimmage in Dade County, and we also have an opportunity to experience the setup at Camping World Stadium to conclude the spring.”
Said Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan: “We’re so excited to be hosting Miami, adding another chapter to the Hurricanes’ long history at Camping World Stadium. Spring events provide exposure for Orlando while improving quality of life in our region, and this particular event will give fans in Central Florida an exciting preview of what’s to come when Miami returns to face Florida in the Camping World Kickoff later this year.”
As part of its annual Spring Tour, the Hurricane Club will be hosting a brunch before the scrimmage in Orlando at The CenterState Club at Camping World Stadium. The event will include Diaz and UM athletic director Blake James. For more information visit https://thenewmiamiorlando.eventbrite.com.
▪ Miami also noted that its annual Pro Day, for players in the 2019 NFL Draft to perform for NFL personnel, will be held on Monday, March 25, at the indoor practice facility. Pro Day is closed to the public.
