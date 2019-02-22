14th-ranked UM women play No. 22 FSU at home Sunday. Here’s why it’s such a big game

The Miami Hurricanes had just stunned second-ranked Louisville on the road last Sunday, in front of more than 12,000 fans and a national television audience; and coach Katie Meier reacted like the veteran coach that she is.
“I’m sure when I’m retired and sitting on the beach somewhere, I’ll think about this as the greatest win, but these wins can be canceled out really quick if you don’t focus on the next one,” Meier said in her post-game interview.
Turns out her words were prescient.
Four nights after that historic win — Miami’s first-ever against a top-three team — the 14th-ranked Hurricanes lost 73-65 on the road against unranked Virginia Tech, a team UM had beaten 15 times in a row. The team plane was diverted from Roanoke Airport due to bad weather, the first sign that it wasn’t going to be an easy road trip.
The Canes (22-6, 10-3 ACC) will try to get back on track Sunday at home with a noon game against 22nd-ranked rival Florida State (21-5, 9-4). It is always a big game when UM plays FSU, but this time, both teams are ranked and the stakes are higher. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The Hurricanes are hoping for a good crowd.
“We’re on a mission and we just have to keep getting better,” Meier said.
The last time the teams played, on Jan. 31 in Tallahassee, the Seminoles forced Miami into 23 turnovers, scored 19 points off those, and won 62-58.
FSU is known for its stingy defense. The Seminoles are coming off a 78-46 victory over Pittsburgh. The 46 points allowed is lowest for an FSU opponent this season. Pitt shot 31 percent overall and 16.7 percent from distance, both season lows for Seminole opponents.
The Hurricanes are led by twin towers Beatrice Mompremier (6-4) and Emese Hof (6-3), who lead the NCAA with a combined 29 double-doubles this season. Mompremier had 18 points and 15 rebounds against Virginia Tech. Hof was named ACC Player of the Week and ESPNW National Player of the Week last week after scoring a game-high 25 points against Louisville. She also had five assists and three steals in that game.
Kiah Gillespie leads FSU with 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Nicki Ekhomu scores 15.3 points per game and Nausia Woolfork 13.
