Double vision: Miami will host Miami in future football game

Hard Rock Stadium will be filled with Miami fans — and probably only Miami fans — when the two college football programs meet for the fourth time in history in 2023.
The Miami Hurricanes have scheduled a somewhat confusing nonconference game with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks for what appears to be the season opener of the 2023 season. The Hurricanes are set to host the RedHawks on Sept. 2, 2023, a source confirmed Monday.
The RedHawks “will receive a $1.5 million guarantee for the game, per a copy of the contract obtained from Miami University,” according to FBSchedules.com, which first reported the news.
The contract between the two schools is an agreement for the lone game at Hard Rock.
The two teams first met in 1945, then played again a year later in 1946. The Hurricanes won the first meeting 27-13, then won the second 20-17. The two schools most recently met in 1987, when the then-No. 3 Hurricanes blew out the RedHawks, 54-3, en route to UM’s second national title.
This is the third nonconference game the Hurricanes have scheduled for 2023. They will also host the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 9 and play a road game against the Temple Owls on Sept. 23. The Hurricanes have room for one more game on their schedule, which could be against an FCS opponent.
The Hurricanes’ Atlantic Coast Conference games in 2023 will be at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Tech Hokies and Boston College Eagles. Their road games will be against the Duke Blue Devils, North Carolina Tar Heels, Pittsburgh Panthers and Florida State Seminoles. The conference has not yet announced dates for the games.
