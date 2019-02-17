University of Miami

Miami ushers in Gino DiMare era with first opening-series baseball sweep since 2016

By Susan Miller Degnan

February 17, 2019 03:28 PM

New UM baseball head coach Gino DiMare wanted to start strong.

He got perfection.

The Miami Hurricanes ushered in the DiMare era with their first opening-series sweep since 2016, defeating Rutgers 9-3 on Sunday at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

With Baseball America’s preseason No. 4 Florida (3-0) on tap in Gainesville next weekend and FAU (3-0 this season and 43-19-1 last season) at Mark Light on Wednesday, the Canes’ challenge will only get greater.

Right-handed redshirt junior Brian Van Belle, a Broward College transfer who played at Southwest Ranches Archbishop McCarthy, kept Rutgers scoreless for his first Division I victory in his Hurricanes debut. Van Belle allowed five hits and one walk in six innings.

Miami was led by Adrian Del Castillo’s 2 for 4 day that included 3 RBI and a two-run double in the eighth, and by Anthony Vilar’s 4 for 4 performance to bring his batting average to .733.

UM had 39 hits and 35 runs in the three-game series.

The Canes got on the scoreboard in the third inning on a two-out double to right-center by Tony Jenkins, followed by an RBI-double to left-center by Anthony Vilar to make it 1-0. Freddy Zamora then reached on an error by the third baseman, and Vilar scored the unearned run for a 2-0 Canes lead.

UM struck again in the fifth on a two-out single by Vilar, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. Zamora walked and cleanup batter Adrian Castillo was hit in the back, loading the bases. The Scarlet Knights sent in right-handed freshman reliever Garrett French to face Alex Toral, and a wild pitch by French scored Vilar for a 3-0 UM lead before Toral went down swinging for the third out.

Miami added a run in the sixth on a single and stolen base by Jordan Lala and sky-high infield chopper to the shortstop by freshman Chet Moore, who legged out the single and precipitated a play at the plate. Lala slid home safely to make it 4-0 Canes.

Rutgers scored one in the seventh and twice in the eighth off right-handed sophomore reliever Daniel Federman, and suddenly it was 5-3. But UM’s four runs in the eighth cemented the victory.

This story will be updated.

Susan Miller Degnan

Miami Herald sports writer Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes football beat writer since 2000, the season before the Canes won it all. She has won several APSE national writing awards and has covered everything from Canes baseball to the College Football Playoff to major marathons to the Olympics.

