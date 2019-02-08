Manny Diaz overhauls his recruiting staff after Miami Hurricanes’ struggles on trail

Two days after National Signing Day, Manny Diaz is changing up his recruiting staff.
The new Miami Hurricanes coach dismissed director of player personnel Matt Doherty, assistant director of player personnel Chip Francoforte and recruiting coordinator Jarrod Kilburn, a source confirmed Friday.
The moves are the latest changes for Diaz, who also dismissed the entire offensive coaching staff on New Year’s Eve, a day after he took over following the retirement of former coach Mark Richt. Like Miami’s offense struggled this past year, so did the Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts. Miami finished the 2019 recruiting cycle with the No. 28 class in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, the No. 30 class in ESPN’s rankings and the No. 35 class in the Rivals.com rankings. This all happened a year after Miami’s Class of 2018 finished at No. 8 in the 247Sports composite rankings.
While it’s not immediately clear who the Hurricanes will pinpoint as replacements, quality control analysts David Cooney and DeMarcus Van Dyke have both been lauded for their recruiting efforts in the past few months. Cooney, in particular, was credited by Diaz for his role in bringing wide receiver Jeff Thomas back to Miami and luring former Buffalo Bulls wide receiver K.J. Osborn to Coral Gables.
The Hurricanes have also loaded up their staff of analysts. Miami already added former Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers coach Dallas Crawford to its staff as a defensive graduate assistant, and former Georgia graduate assistant Jess Stone announced Friday he is also headed to Miami. He will be a quality control analyst for the Hurricanes after playing a role in developing star Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm the past two seasons.
Diaz made at least a handful of his coaching hires to help out in recruiting, too. New tight ends coach Stephen Field comes to Miami after stops in the Louisville Cardinals’ and Oregon Ducks’ recruiting offices. A former high school coach throughout South Florida, Field help both schools load up on prospects from the Miami metropolitan area.
