Here are the six Miami Hurricanes who earned invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine

Despite a disappointing 2018 season, the Miami Hurricanes will be well represented at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month.

Six Miami players, including five from the Hurricanes’ vaunted defense, landed invitations to Indianapolis to participate in the annual pre-Draft combine.

Three former Miami defensive backs, who helped the Hurricanes post the No. 1 pass defense in the country, will have the opportunity to make their way to Lucas Oil Stadium for the combine, which begins Feb. 26.

Michael Jackson, who started all 13 games at cornerback, will join starting safeties Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine at the Combine ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft in April.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

Former defensive linemen Joe Jackson and Gerald Willis, who both played a major role in helping the Hurricanes lead the nation in tackles for loss, will also participate in the combine, as will running back Travis Homer.

The two defensive linemen are widely regarded as the top two prospects from Miami’s roster last year. Willis, a potential second-day pick, received All-American attention after racking up 59 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery and two passes defended as a senior.

The star defensive tackle started every game except 35-3 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Pinstripe Bowl, which Willis sat out due to a finger injury. Willis also missed the Senior Bowl because of a groin injury.

Jackson could go even higher on Day 2 and is leaving Coral Gables after his junior season because of it.

The star defensive end from Gulliver Prep started all but one game for the Hurricanes, recorded 47 tackles, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and a team-high 8 1/2 sacks. The junior also forced two fumbles, broke up three passes and returned an interception for a touchdown.

In the secondary, Jackson, Johnson and Redwine helped Miami allow the fewest passing yards in the country. Johnson was the anchor of the unit as the Hurricanes’ strong safety, leading the team with 92 tackles and grabbing two interceptions.

The senior from Killian also recorded 1 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and another pass defended to earn an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Jackson logged 45 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for a loss, 2 1/2 sacks and six passes defended, and earned an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game, although injury held him out of the actual game.

Redwine, who started every game at free safety as a senior, logged 64 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. A high school teammate of Johnson’s with the Cougars, Redwine also played in the Senior Bowl.

On offense, Homer will represent Miami after leaving following his junior season. The halfback finishes his career 12th on the Hurricanes’ all-time rushing yards list after running for 985 yards and four touchdowns on 164 carries as a junior. The tailback from Oxbridge Academy also caught 19 passes for 186 yards while starting all 13 games.