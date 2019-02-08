Get to know Miami’s 2020 recruiting class: Local DE Samuel Anaele is rapidly improving

Samuel Anaele had been playing football less than a year when he committed to the Hurricanes last winter.
He first came to the United States from Nigeria in early 2017 and didn’t officially suit up for a game until Norland’s spring game against Booker T. Washington the same year.
The defensive lineman had all the physical gifts in the world, but he didn’t really know what he was doing.
Still, Anaele logged a pair of sacks and his recruitment was off. He committed to his new hometown team less than a year later and has remained firm in his commitment to the Hurricanes since.
Now at Carol City, Anaele has a little less than a year until he makes his final decision. It’s time for him to make sure he’s making the right choice for him.
“I’m putting my list together, seeing how the spring progresses,” Anaele said at an Under Armour All-America Camp Series event Sunday in Coconut Creek. “I’m still committed there, but I’m keeping my options open.”
Anaele has already accepted an invitation to play in the Under Armour All-America Game next year and he remains one of the most fascinating Class of 2020 prospects in Miami-Dade County.
A four-star defensive end in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Anaele is still raw, but rapidly improving. All three of the Florida schools from Power Five conferences are recruiting Anaele and the junior has additional offers from the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Louisville Cardinals, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oregon Ducks.
Anaele was an early priority for Miami’s old coaching staff and the new staff has already reached out, too. Overall, the 6-4, 243-pound defensive lineman is excited about Manny Diaz’s move from defensive coordinator to coach.
“It was shocking at first, but I believe that ‘s for the best for the program. Whatever it is, it was a good decision that they made,” Anaele said. “He’s good, he’s young. He’s a bit fresher for the program and he’s been fantastic, I believe.”
The past fall was tough for Anaele, though. He’ll get to show off his improvements at camps throughout the spring, but only because he was limited to two games in 2018 when he was found to be ineligible by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
As of Sunday, Anaele had already talked to Diaz once since the coach took over the program. His message was simple.
“Staying fast, weight room,” Anaele said, “do good in school.”
