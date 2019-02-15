The Gino DiMare era starts off just how Miami needed it to —with plenty of hitting

The Gino DiMare era for the Miami Hurricanes couldn’t have started any better.

In DiMare’s first game as head coach, Miami pounded the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to open the 2019 season with a 19-3 win Friday at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. Freddy Zamora paced the offense with two doubles and a home run, and fellow infielder Alex Toral launched another home run. Righthanded pitcher Evan McKendry, called upon to start the season-opener for the first time in his career, didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning and gave up two earned runs in six innings, while striking out eight.

Miami, which finished the 2018 season at No. 210 in the nation in batting average, racked up 19 hits, seven of which went for extra bases. In 2018, the Hurricanes didn’t crack double digits in a single game until April 13. In 2019, Miami (1-0) needed less than three innings.





Zamora started his personal showcase in the first inning. After McKendry (1-0) opened the game with a 1-2-3 inning, infielder Anthony Vilar drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first. Five pitches later, Zamora laced a double to left field and sent Vilar home to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

McKendry set Rutgers (0-1) down in order again in the second, then the Hurricanes exploded. Infielder Willy Escala drove in a pair with a one-out triple, then outfielder Tony Jenkins knocked him home with a single and Vilar scored Jenkins with a double. Still with one out, Zamora delivered the big blow. Serafino Brito hung a pitch in the top of the zone and Zamora unloaded to send the first homer of the season over the scoreboard in left field and give Miami a 7-0 lead. The Hurricanes chased Brito (0-1) after only two innings, scoring seven runs against the righthanded pitcher.

Zamora finished his clinic with another RBI double in the third and Miami batted around for the second straight inning. The sophomore from Killian finished 3 of 4 with four RBI in the blowout win as the Hurricanes scored their most runs in a single game since 2015.

Fellow righthanded pitcher Gregory Veliz still earned the save in the lopsided win by allowing just one hit in three shutout innings to finish the game. Miami meets the Scarlet Knights again Saturday at 7 p.m. for the second game of a three-game series in Coral Gables.