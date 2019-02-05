Podcast: Signing Day could be quiet for Miami Hurricanes, but there are a few big fish

National Signing Day is here and for the Miami Hurricanes it means ... maybe not much?
Miami enters the final major day for the 2019 recruiting cycle with one of its worst classes in years, sitting outside the top 30 of the 247Sports.com composite rankings and down at fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. There’s a chance it might not get too much better Wednesday.
Still, the Hurricanes are technically in contention for a handful of four-star prospects. Miami has made a push to flip Cardinal Gibbons defensive end Khris Bogle and cornerback Christian Williams from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Hurricanes will probably have a hat on the table for four-star Wellington athlete Mark-Antony Richards, the younger brother of former Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards. The Hurricanes have even put themselves in the mix to maybe flip five-star wide receiver George Pickens from the Auburn Tigers.
On the Eye on the U podcast this week, Miami Herald sports writer David Wilson is joined by Jordan McPherson, the Miami Herald’s high school sports reporter, to preview Signing Day for the Hurricanes and South Florida, as a whole.
Coach Manny Diaz, however, has made this NSD about more than just the high school prospects. Left in a bad position by former coach Mark Richt, Diaz has managed to somewhat salvage Miami’s Class of 2019 by loading up on transfers and finding players he hopes can be under-the-radar gems, like three-star quarterback Peyton Matocha and three-star defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte.
Wilson and McPherson run down the expected news of the day, make some predictions and break down what the Hurricanes’ newest crop of players will bring to Coral Gables.
The big question entering Wednesday: Can Diaz finish strong? The other question: Given how everything has gone the last few weeks, how much does it really matter?
