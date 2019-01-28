The Hurricanes’ Dewan Hernandez must sit rest of season. This is his other punishment

The Dewan Hernandez saga is finally over, but it is not the ending he or University of Miami basketball fans were hoping for.
The NCAA ruled on Monday that Hernandez, a junior forward, must sit out the rest of this season and 40 percent of next season for “entering into an agreement and accepting benefits from an agent.”
Hernandez had been ruled ineligible and missed all 19 games so far this season because of his connection with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins. He went through a complicated appeal process, and applied to be reinstated, but the NCAA denied his request.
An NCAA press release said: “According to the facts of the case, which were agreed upon by the university, Hernandez agreed to receive monthly payments from an agent and accepted other benefits from the individual. According to the guidelines adopted by NCAA membership, the starting point for these violations is permanent ineligibility, but the NCAA staff recognized mitigating circumstances based on the specific facts of the case when making its decision.”
Hernandez’s attorney, Jason Setchen, has maintained that no contract was ever signed and Hernandez never received any of the payments Dawkins had proposed in person or in an e-mail.
“I was very surprised by the harshness of the NCAA’s ruling,” Setchen said Monday. “I do not believe they gave enough weight to the mitigating circumstances. It is very unfortunate for Dewan and the University of Miami that the NCAA has reached this decision.”
The Hurricanes (9-10, 1-6 ACC) are coming off a Sunday loss to Florida State and play against No. 12 Virginia Tech at home Wednesday night. Miami could have used Hernandez’s help. The team has been reduced to a seven-man rotation.
UM coach Jim Larranaga, who has expressed his frustration with the situation, said Hernandez has handled the suspension with grace and maturity.
“He is so team oriented and cares so much about his teammates that he’s been on the bench at every home game, cheering like crazy,” the coach said. “He’s been at every practice he’s been allowed to attend and working his tail off, hoping for the day when he gets the green light to play college basketball again.”
Hernandez even went so far as to get himself to Tallahassee for the UM game there a few weeks ago.
“He’s made a lot of sacrifices, and he deserves to be back playing,” Larranaga said.
Hernandez had been practicing with the scout team, but also had been part of the starting unit at practice for the past month so he could be ready if he got the OK from the NCAA. Now he must decide whether to stick around at UM or turn professional.
