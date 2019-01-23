Miami Hurricanes receiver leaves the football program, but plenty more still at the U

One of the Miami Hurricanes is now going the other way through the infamous transfer portal.

The University of Miami announced Wednesday that wide receiver Marquez Ezzard has decided to leave the football program.

In addition to several talented pass catchers, the Canes recently announced they have gotten back gifted receiver Jeff Thomas, who was dismissed from UM last November and previously intended to transfer to Illinois.

“Marquez and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to pursue opportunities at another school,” head coach Manny Diaz said in a release. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”





Ezzard, a 6-2, 210-pound freshman from Stockbridge, Georgia, played in three games last season, catching two passes for 24 yards. He came to UM as a consensus four-star prospect.





Because he played in four games or fewer, Ezzard can use the past season for a redshirt year. He will likely have to sit out another season before playing at another school, unless he transfers to a junior college.

Former UM receivers coach Ron Dugans, who now has the same job at Florida State, was asked about Ezzard on National Signing Day last year, and how Dugans felt Ezzard fit into the UM offense.

“First of all just his physical presence,’’ Dugans said. “You see him and it’s like, he’ll just claw your face off. You see him and then you turn on his film and say, ‘Wow.’ He’s physical at the line of scrimmage. He’s a physical runner. He goes up aggressively and catches the football with his hands, snatches it out of the air. Everything he does on film is violent. You see it in his play. That’s why coach thinks of him as a heavyweight boxer.

“You want a physical player who who has that dog in him. Not the soft receiver type. I want a guy who’s going to knock somebody’s ass out.’’

Ezzard is not the only UM receiver who has entered his name in the transfer portal. Lawrence Cager, a 6-5, 220-pound rising redshirt senior, previously put his name in the transfer portal.

The Canes are still full of talent in the receiving department, aside from tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory. That talent includes recent grad transfer K.J. Osborn from Buffalo, rising junior slot receiver Mike Harley Jr., rising sophomore Brian Hightower, rising sophomore Mark Pope, rising sophomore Dee Wiggins, rising redshirt sophomore Evidence Njoku and new signee Jeremiah Payton.