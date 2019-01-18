With final hires confirmed, here is the Miami Hurricanes’ 2019 football coaching staff

The Miami Hurricanes football coaching staff is officially complete.
UM announced Friday that Taylor Stubblefield will serve as the team’s wide receivers coach, while Stephen Field will be the tight ends coach.
“We’re excited to welcome these coaches to the Miami family,” UM coach Manny Diaz said in a release.
Field, a West Palm Beach native known as an exceptional recruiter, was a graduate assistant coach at the University of Miami in 2007 and 2008. He worked mostly with the defensive line and earned his graduate degree from Miami. He comes to UM from Louisville, where he was hired earlier this month as the recruiting director. He also worked at Louisville in 2017 as director of high school relations and the NFL liaison. This past season in 2018, Field was the recruiting director for Oregon head coach and former Hurricanes player and assistant coach Mario Cristobal.
“Stephen is an outstanding coach who has had great success at both the college and high school levels,” Diaz said. “He is a proven recruiter on a national scale, and also has strong ties to The U and to South Florida. They will both be excellent additions to our staff.”
Stubblefield, who was new UM offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ wide receivers coach in 2011 when Enos was the Central Michigan coach, comes to the Canes from Air Force, where he was the receivers coach the past two seasons. Stubblefield was an All-American at Purdue and 2004 finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. He went on to play briefly for the Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams in the NFL and Hamilton Tiger Cats in the Canadian Football League.
“Taylor was a Biletnikoff Award finalist as a college receiver and he boasts a terrific track record coaching that position,” Diaz said. “He also has strong ties to our offensive coordinator, Dan Enos, which is significant as we begin to build and shape our offense.”
The Hurricanes’ full staff under Diaz now looks like this:
▪ Enos: Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach
▪ Blake Baker: Defensive coordinator
▪ Ephraim Banda: Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach
▪ Jess Simpson: Associate head coach and defensive line coach
▪ Jonathan Patke: Special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach
▪ Butch Barry: Offensive line coach
▪ Field: Tight ends coach
▪ Erick Hickson: Running backs coach
▪ Mike Rumph: Cornerbacks coach
▪ Stubblefield: Wide receivers coach
