Photo gallery: Wake Forest at Miami | Sat., Jan. 12, 2019

UM’s Chris Lykes (0) slides around Wake Forest player during the basketball game on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral gables
UM’s center Ebuka Izundu (15) goes for a shot against Wake Forest during the basketball game on SSaturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
UM’s Chris Lykes (0) goes for a shot against Wake Forest during the basketball game on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral gables
UM’s Zach Johnson (5) shoots against Wake Forest during the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
UM’s Anthony Mack (13) dribbles upcourt against Wake Forest during the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
UM’s Dejan Vasiljevic (1) looks for a shot against Wake Forest during the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
UM’s Ebuka Izundu (15) defends a basket during the basketball game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
UM’s Chris Lykes (0) tries to breaks free and pass a ball during the basketball game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
UM’s Zach Johnson (5) looks to pass during the basketball game against Wake Forest on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral gables
UM’s team plays in defense during the basketball game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
UM’s Zach Johnson (5) controls the ball during the basketball game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
UM’s Chris Lykes (0) attempts a shot while sandwiched between two Wake Forest players during the basketball game on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Watsco Center in Coral gables
