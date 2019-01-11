As a recruiter, Canes OC Dan Enos is more than just the guy who can lure Jalen Hurts

Dan Enos’ most appealing characteristic to the Miami Hurricanes is the work he can do with quarterbacks. Everywhere Miami’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach has gone, the quarterbacks have improved, culminating with Tua Tagovailoa’s record-setting season with the Alabama Crimson Tide last season.

In Enos’ lone season as Alabama’s quarterbacks coach and associate head coach, Tagovailoa finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and broke virtually every single-season passing record for the Crimson Tide.

There’s no question Enos can coach, but how could he fare on the recruiting trail in Coral Gables? He wasn’t in Tuscaloosa long enough to make his presence significantly felt as a recruiter at Alabama.

He has, however, had success at some of the other Power 5 Conference stops he’s made, most notably when he was a quarterbacks and running backs coach for the Michigan State Spartans from 2007-2009. Coach Manny Diaz will send him on the road next week after the team meets Sunday.

At Michigan State, Enos thrived.

The three most highly touted recruits he’s signed, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, came in his time with the Spartans.

In 2008, Enos signed Michigan State’s top-ranked player with Fred Smith, a four-star wide receiver from Southwestern in Detroit, and in 2009 he landed two of the Spartans’ top three players with four-star running back Edwin Baker from Oak Park, Michigan, and four-star outside linebacker Chris Norman from Renaissance in Detroit.

Baker ended up earning first-team All-Big 10 honors from the media in 2010.





Even though his stint was short with the Crimson Tide, Enos did play a role in landing two blue-chip quarterbacks, including one from Florida.

He was the secondary recruiter for Carson Beck, a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2020 from Jacksonville Mandarin. Miami offered Beck last month after he camped in Coral Gables in the summer.

The junior then won the Mr. Football Award in Florida after throwing for 3,546 yards and 39 touchdowns, and leading Mandarin to a 37-35 win against Columbus in the Class 8A championship last month following a two-win season in 2017.

Enos was also the secondary recruiter for four-star quarterback Paul Tyson, who enrolled Monday at Alabama out of Hewitt-Trussville in Alabama.

The biggest target he landed as a primary recruiter was a four-star tackle from Glasgow, Kentucky, who also enrolled with the Crimson Tide on Monday.

Enos’ only other Power 5 stop came with the Arkansas Razorbacks, with whom he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-2017.

Enos wasn’t asked to be much of a recruiter in Fayetteville, but he still played a part in landing three blue-chip offensive prospects. The top-ranked addition he made was as the secondary recruiter for T.J. Hammonds, a four-star athlete who signed as part of Arkansas’ Class of 2016 out of Robinson in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Enos was also the secondary recruiter for one quarterback as he helped land four-star quarterback Connor Noland from Greenwood, Arkansas, in the Class of 2018.

Right now, though, the most important recruiting target is probably the quarterback transferring from the school he just left. Jalen Hurts is actively searching for a new home after spending three seasons with the Crimson Tide, one of which he played under Enos.

Diaz declined to comment on Hurts on a conference call Friday following the announcement of Enos as his offensive coordinator, but Rivals.com reported the potential graduate transfer will visit campus Sunday.

“We’re going to do whatever we can to improve our quarterback situation,” Diaz said. “Me hiring Dan will improve our quarterback situation. I think our guys that are on campus will benefit. We’re exploring every option that’s out there at every level to come in, create competition to get our guys to play championship-level football.”