Former national prep player of the year QB announces transfer to Miami from Ohio State

The Miami Hurricanes may have found their future quarterback.

Tate Martell, a former four-star recruit and 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year, announced just after midnight Wednesday his intention to transfer to Miami from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Martell posted on Twitter an edited photograph of him alongside former Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High teammates Brevin Jordan and Bubba Bolden.

Jordan just wrapped up his freshman season as a tight end for the Hurricanes, while Bolden recently committed to Miami as a transfer.

“right back like we never left,” Martell tweeted, “I’M A HURRICANE!”

I’M A HURRICANE! pic.twitter.com/6Dh0gu4fxD — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) January 16, 2019

Martell is one of two potential transfers the Hurricanes hosted for visits in the past week. Miami has also recruited former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, although the Hurricanes are not optimistic about landing the former Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year.

