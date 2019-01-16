University of Miami

Former national prep player of the year QB announces transfer to Miami from Ohio State

By Susan Miller Degnan and

David Wilson

January 16, 2019 12:38 AM

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell scrambles in the backfield during the Buckeyes’ spring game. Martell has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and reportedly has chosen UM as his next team.
The Miami Hurricanes may have found their future quarterback.

Tate Martell, a former four-star recruit and 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year, announced just after midnight Wednesday his intention to transfer to Miami from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Martell posted on Twitter an edited photograph of him alongside former Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High teammates Brevin Jordan and Bubba Bolden.

Jordan just wrapped up his freshman season as a tight end for the Hurricanes, while Bolden recently committed to Miami as a transfer.

“right back like we never left,” Martell tweeted, “I’M A HURRICANE!”

Martell is one of two potential transfers the Hurricanes hosted for visits in the past week. Miami has also recruited former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, although the Hurricanes are not optimistic about landing the former Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year.

This story will be updated.

Susan Miller Degnan

Miami Herald sports writer Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes football beat writer since 2000, the season before the Canes won it all. She has won several APSE national writing awards and has covered everything from Canes baseball to the College Football Playoff to major marathons to the Olympics.

