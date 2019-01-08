University of Miami

Still shorthanded, Miami basketball gets another shot at first ACC win against rival

By David Wilson

January 08, 2019 11:59 AM

Canes head coach Jim Larrañaga: “Lykes is very competitive”

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga talks to the media after their 78-70 win over Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, November 17, 2018.
By
Up Next
Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga talks to the media after their 78-70 win over Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, November 17, 2018.
By

The start to Atlantic Coast Conference play for the Miami Hurricanes has been defined by missed opportunities.

On Thursday in Coral Gables, Miami blew a 10-point lead to the No. 15 North Carolina State Wolfpack in its ACC opener.

On Sunday in Kentucky, the Hurricanes somehow let a 15-point lead turn into a 90-73 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

It won’t be easy for Miami to finally grab its elusive first conference win Wednesday. The Hurricanes head across the state to Tallahassee for a rivalry matchup with the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles at 9 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Without Dewan Hernandez, Miami (8-6, 0-2) has had trouble closing out games. The NCAA denied the star center’s appeal Thursday and ruled the junior ineligible for the remainder of the season.

The suspension has gutted an already thin roster, leaving the Hurricanes to play four players more than 30 minutes per game this season. Last year, the Hurricanes only had two players average more than 30 minutes per game.

Florida State, on the other hand, only has one player averaging more than 30 minutes per game and a rotation which expands as large as 12 players deep when everyone is healthy. Guard Terrance Mann leads the balanced Seminoles (12-2, 0-1) with 12.1 points per game.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

  Comments  