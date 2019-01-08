Still shorthanded, Miami basketball gets another shot at first ACC win against rival

The start to Atlantic Coast Conference play for the Miami Hurricanes has been defined by missed opportunities.
On Thursday in Coral Gables, Miami blew a 10-point lead to the No. 15 North Carolina State Wolfpack in its ACC opener.
On Sunday in Kentucky, the Hurricanes somehow let a 15-point lead turn into a 90-73 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.
It won’t be easy for Miami to finally grab its elusive first conference win Wednesday. The Hurricanes head across the state to Tallahassee for a rivalry matchup with the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles at 9 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
Without Dewan Hernandez, Miami (8-6, 0-2) has had trouble closing out games. The NCAA denied the star center’s appeal Thursday and ruled the junior ineligible for the remainder of the season.
The suspension has gutted an already thin roster, leaving the Hurricanes to play four players more than 30 minutes per game this season. Last year, the Hurricanes only had two players average more than 30 minutes per game.
Florida State, on the other hand, only has one player averaging more than 30 minutes per game and a rotation which expands as large as 12 players deep when everyone is healthy. Guard Terrance Mann leads the balanced Seminoles (12-2, 0-1) with 12.1 points per game.
