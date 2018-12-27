Miami Hurricanes punter Zach Feagles leaves football program ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

Zach Feagles’ career with the Miami Hurricanes is over. Shortly before kickoff of the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, the team announced Feagles’ intention to transfer.

Feagles split time as Miami’s punter since arriving in Coral Gables as a freshman last season. This year, the sophomore split time relatively evenly with Jack Spicer.

Feagles’ departure will leave Spicer as the starter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Yankee Stadium. This season, Spicer is averaging 37.1 yards per punt on 29 attempts.

Feagles’ career with the Hurricanes (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) was ultimately underwhelming. He arrived in Miami as three-star prospect, Under Armour All-American and the No. 5 punter in the Class of 2017, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

A native of Ridgewood, N.J., Feagles averaged 38.7 yards on 102 punts across the past two seasons. He was a bit better as a sophomore, averaging 38.9 yards on 30 attempts.

Feagles is the son of long time NFL punter and Miami alumnus Jeff Feagles, who averaged 39.2 yards per attempt on 119 punts in three seasons with the Hurricanes, then spent 22 seasons in the NFL.

The departure will likely leave Miami with a two-man competition for the punting job in 2019. Spicer will be the incumbent starter, but the Hurricanes also hold a oral commitment from two-star punter Louis Hedley. A native of Australia, Hedley is a junior college prospect who will be a redshirt sophomore when he arrives in Miami.





Feagles would likely have to sit out a year should he transfer to another FBS program. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.