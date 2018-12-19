University of Miami ends four-game skid with 80-73 home win over Houston Baptist

Dewan Hernandez remained on the bench for the tenth game in a row Wednesday night, but the University of Miami managed without him, ending its four-game losing skid with an 80-73 win over Houston Baptist University.
UM coach Jim Larranaga had not lost four games in a row in 22 years and the Hurricanes hadn’t lost four straight since 2011.
The Hurricanes were hoping Hernandez would be cleared by the NCAA in time for Wednesday’s game, but no such luck. “Haven’t heard anything,” said Larranaga. “We’re crossing our fingers we get him back soon.”
Hernandez has missed the entire season thus far while his eligibility is reviewed. He hired Miami attorney Jason Setchen to try to expedite the process.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The NCAA and school are checking to see if he received improper benefits after his name surfaced in an e-mail from an agent’s runner implicated in the FBI college basketball investigation.
The absence of Hernandez and injured Deng Gak meant the Canes played with a 7-man rotation – starters Chris Lykes, DJ Vasiljevic, Anthony Lawrence, Ebuka Izundu, Sam Waardenburg and newcomers Zach Johnson and Anthony Mack off the bench.
Four UM players scored in double figures, led by Lawrence with 17. Izundu had a big night on both ends of the floor with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists. Lykes had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Vasiljevic chipped in 13.
“One stat that really stands out, Ebuka had zero fouls, which allows us to leave him in the game,” said Larranaga. “He played over 33 minutes, and he’s our only big guy. He’s very good in and around the basket. That kind of contribution is vital because we have nobody else who can play with his back to the basket.”
Izundu said the coaches had been getting on him about fouling too much, and the past two weeks every time he committed a foul in practice he had to do pushups. “That really helped me in the game,” Izundu said.
Asked when is the last time he played so many minutes without fouling, Izundu smiled and replied: “This was the first time.”
Miami (6-4) came out with more energy than in the past few games, and jumped to a 12-3 lead with four consecutive three-pointers – two from Vasiljevic, one from Lykes and one from Lawrence. The Canes led by 12 with five minutes to go in the first half, but the Huskies made a trio of threes to close to within three.
Little-used Mack, a redshirt freshman transfer from Wyoming, showed his shooting touch over the next two minutes. He sank a pair of three-pointers, and stretched UM’s lead to 40-33 by halftime.
Just when it seemed UM had the game under control, the Huskies’ perimeter shooters got hot. Jalon Gates hit back-to-back three-pointers to give HBU its only lead of the game with 14 minutes to go. Lawrence made a three to tie the game 50-50, and center Izundu got aggressive in the paint, scoring six quick points, including a thundering dunk to put UM ahead 58-52.
The Hurricanes are home again Saturday for a 2 p.m. game against Florida Atlantic.
“This is best Florida Atlantic team since I’ve been here,” said Larranaga. “They’re off to a great start and they’ll be fired up. We’re not only an ACC team, but we’re a neighbor. I am sure they are fired up to see what they can do here.”
Comments