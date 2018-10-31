Podcast: How are the Miami Hurricanes handling the adversity of a losing streak?

The Miami Hurricanes are reeling after consecutive losses to the Virginia Cavaliers and Boston College Eagles, and questions are now swirling about the coaching staff. Coach Mark Richt’s play-calling, in particular, has come under scrutiny during a surprising road losing streak.
Miami is keeping a united front, though. Offensive players came to the coach’s defense Tuesday and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown reiterated confidence in his unit. Richt, meanwhile, is growing visibly frustrated as he fields question after question about the plays he’s running.
This week’s episode of the Eye on the U podcast recaps a whirlwind Tuesday in Coral Gables and breaks down the Hurricanes’ continued offensive struggles. Richt is trying to make some changes, but will it be enough? And, of course, we talk about the quarterbacks.
