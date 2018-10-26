The Miami Hurricanes’ downfall continues with loss at Boston College

The Miami Hurricanes needed a remedy for that nagging collective headache.

But it only got worse.

The Boston College Eagles defeated the Hurricanes, 27-14, on Friday night at Alumni Stadium, putting the Canes in serious danger of missing out on the Coastal Division title of the Atlantic Coast Conference unless Virginia loses two of its final four games against conference opponents.

UM lost its second game in a row and fell to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference in front of a crowd of 41,892. For the second straight game, fans of the opposing team stormed the field.

And once again, the Canes looked completely overmatched on national television.

The Canes are now 2-6 in their past eight games against Power 5 teams.

They are 1-5 in their past six games away from Miami.

Canes redshirt senior quarterback Malik Rosier, whom coach Mark Richt decided would start in place of redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry because Richt felt he was more adept at reading defenses and leading the offense, started off 8 of 9 but finished 18 of 36 for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Rosier also ran 14 times for 71 yards.

Perry never took off his headset on the sideline.





UM’s offense garnered 304 yards — 155 running and 149 passing.

On fourth-and-goal from the Eagles’ 3-yard line with nearly 13 minutes left in the final quarter, Rosier’s pass to Darrell Langham in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete and the Eagles maintained their 27-14 lead. After the play was reviewed for what appeared to potentially be targeting by safety Will Harris, officials cleared Harris of any infractions.

Aided by a couple of trick plays, Boston College (6-2, 3-1) jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the opening quarter.

Rosier threw for a touchdown to tie the score at 7-7 with 6:03 left in the first quarter, but UM never led.

The closest UM got was a 17-14 halftime deficit after sophomore running back DeeJay Dallas took a direct snap and ran in 10 yards for a touchdown.

UM’s defense, which entered the game No. 2 nationally in total defense, allowed 426 yards — the most UM has allowed has all season.

BC running back AJ Dillon, in his first return after missing two games with a sprained ankle, rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

UM had already allowed 170 total yards — 113 passing and 57 rushing — and nine first downs by the time Boston College made it 14-7 with 2:50 left in the the opening quarter. By the end of the first quarter, the Eagles had 209 yards, 152 through the air — and 11 first downs. By halftime, BC had 294 yards.





The Hurricanes return to Miami for a Nov. 3 game against Duke at Hard Rock Stadium. Duke was 5-2 and 1-2 heading into Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Pittsburgh (3-4, 2-1).



