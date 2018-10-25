Podcast: Can the Miami Hurricanes fix their offense with the current quarterback situation?

The bye week is in the books and the Miami Hurricanes are heading into the home stretch of the 2018 season. It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for Miami, starting with a quarterback change from Malik Rosier to N’Kosi Perry last month and wrapping up with another quarterback change from Perry back to Rosier last week.
Of course, we talk about the ongoing quarterback controversy in Coral Gables, but what else can the Hurricanes do to get back on track after a 16-13 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers on Oct. 13? In the inaugural edition of the Eye on the U podcast, we break down what Miami needs to do to snap out of the offensive doldrums.
The plan is to drop one of these once a week through season’s end, so stay tuned for more episodes and don’t hesitate to give us any feedback.
