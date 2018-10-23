Miami Hurricanes running back Lorenzo Lingard to undergo surgery for knee injury

More misfortune for the University of Miami football program.

University of Miami freshman running back Lorenzo Lingard, the former five-star recruit considered by 247Sports the No. 2 tailback in the nation in high school, will undergo knee surgery after sustaining a left-knee injury in practice Monday, UM confirmed on Tuesday.

Lingard, who was seen Monday after practice with crutches and his entire left leg bandaged, will be out long term. UM said in a written release that “a timetable for his return will be determined after surgery’’ later this week.

Lingard has played in six games this season, so he cannot use 2018 as a redshirt year, meaning he has three more seasons of remaining eligibility in the next four seasons.

“Things happen in this sport called football,’’ Lingard, out of Orange City University High, posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning, “and if you really know me this won’t hold me back it’s only going to make me stronger and faster. I’m in good hands and will be back better than ever.’’

Lingard’s numbers for 2018: 17 rushes for 136 yards and two touchdowns for an average of 8 yards a carry. He hasn’t had an offensive touch since the FIU game on Sept. 22, when he rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries. He also has returned two kickoffs for 46 yards total. He has not caught a pass.

UM’s two top running backs are junior Travis Homer (529 yards and a touchdown) and sophomore DeeJay Dallas (393 yards and two touchdowns). Both are averaging 5.8 yards a carry.

Lingard has played in every game except North Carolina, but he only recorded statistics against Savannah State, Toledo and FIU.