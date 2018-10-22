Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry reprimanded for video that shows him with wads of money

University of Miami redshirt freshman quarterback N’Kosi Perry has been reprimanded for posting a video on social media that shows him in a car with wads of money on his lap.
The video, posted late last week and then circulated on Facebook, has since been removed from social media.
Coach Mark Richt said Monday afternoon during his weekly news conference that the issue “has been addressed’’ internally and that Perry is eligible to play Friday night at Boston College.
“I saw that,’’ Richt said of the video, stressing that it was inappropriate. “It’s been addressed. It was not very mature, obviously.
“He didn’t break any laws. He didn’t break any NCAA rules. He’s in good standing, but the image is not good. He’s just got to be more mature and more wise in what he does, so I didn’t like it.
“He knows that it’s not a very wise thing to do. Like I said, it’s been addressed. No rules have been broken.”
Richt was asked if he had looked into where the money came from to make sure there were no NCAA violations.
“We covered our bases,” Richt replied.
Added the coach: “It’s a learning experience. College is a learning experience. Guys are human. Guys make mistakes.
“I think if everybody was really honest with themselves and kind of looked back at the time when you were that age, if everybody knew everything you did, there’d probably be some embarrassing moments. But the quarterback position, I expect more. We’re going to demand more.”
Richt also said that players are “constantly’’ reminded about the dos and don’ts of social media.
Thousands of comments were posted on social media platforms and message boards regarding the Perry video, which was identified with the word “Ocala’’ on it. Another male who is not believed to be a player was shown with Perry in the video. Players were given off Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as the Canes did not play this past weekend. Perry is from Ocala.
Perry already was suspended for the first game of the 2018 season against LSU for violating team rules.
Fellow redshirt freshman quarterback Cade Weldon is now in the midst of a four-game suspension for violating team rules. Weldon has served two of his four games and still must sit out this Friday night’s Boston College road game and the Nov. 3 Duke game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Richt announced last Wednesday that redshirt senior Malik Rosier, who began the season as the starter, will start at Boston College.
Perry’s numbers this season: 50 of 89 for 666 yards and 11 touchdowns, with five interceptions in six games. He has started two games and played most of another against FIU.
Rosier’s numbers: 50 of 96 for 781 yards and five touchdowns, with three interceptions. Rosier also has run for six touchdowns.
This story will be updated.
Comments