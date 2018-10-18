The Miami Hurricanes picked up an important commitment from a local prospect

The Miami Hurricanes’ secondary continues to get stronger. Miami, which already holds a pair of commitments from two All-American defensive backs in the Class of 2019, added another top local safety Wednesday when Miami Palmetto’s Cornelius Nunn verbally committed to the Hurricanes.
Nunn, who decommitted from Syracuse earlier this month, announced his pledge via Twitter after taking an unofficial visit to Coral Gables.
A three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Nunn boasts an impressive list of offers. Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina State, Kentucky and South are among the schools who vied for Nunn’s services at one point. Recently, however, Miami became the clear front-runner as the senior de-committed from Syracuse not long after he watched the Hurricanes beat the North Carolina last month at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nunn, who primarily plays free safety for the Panthers, is the fourth true defensive back to commit to Miami this cycle. He joins four-star safety Keontra Smith, four-star cornerback Te’Cory Couch and Carol City three-star cornerback Jarvis Brownlee. Smith and Couch, who both attend Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, are set to play in major All-American games in January. Damarius Good, a three-star athlete from Altamonte Springs Lake Brantley, also committed to the Hurricanes as a defensive back in May.
Although Miami is deep in the secondary, the Hurricanes will need help at the position heading into next season. Starting defensive backs Michael Jackson, Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine are all seniors, which means Miami will be looking for three new starters to play alongside Trajan Bandy. Nunn’s lanky 6-foot, 175-pound frame could let him play a variety of roles in the secondary.
Nunn’s commitment capped an up-and-down day on the recruiting trail for the Hurricanes. Earlier in the day, four-star guard Jonathan Denis decommitted from Miami. Denis, who plays at South Dade, became the fourth Class of 2020 prospect to decommit from the Hurricanes in the cycle.
