Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier wins back his starting job

Mark Richt is sticking with the veteran. The Miami Hurricanes coach announced during the weekly ACC coaches teleconference Wednesday that Malik Rosier will remain Miami’s starting quarterback when the team plays Boston College on Oct. 26.

Rosier started the first four games of the season before Richt benched him in favor of N’Kosi Perry. The redshirt freshman quarterback guided Miami to back-to-back wins against North Carolina and Florida State before he tossed two interceptions on the first two possessions of the Hurricanes’ 16-13 loss to Virginia on Saturday. Richt returned to Rosier and stuck with the redshirt senior for the rest of the game even as the offense continued to struggle.

Richt didn’t say whether he expects Rosier to start for the remainder of the season. Instead, the coach plans to continue evaluating the position on a game-to-game basis. For now, he prefers the slightly more steady veteran arm of Rosier. Richt also said he still expects Perry to play in a reserve role.

Last season, Rosier started all 13 games for Miami, guiding the Hurricanes to 10 wins, an ACC Championship Game appearance and a spot in the Orange Bowl. After a season-opening loss to the LSU Tigers this season, Rosier led the Hurricanes to three consecutive victories, although Perry outplayed the veteran when he saw the field.

Even after the benching, Perry still leads Miami in completion percentage and passing touchdowns. Perry has completed 50 of 89 passes for 666 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Rosier has completed 50 of 96 pass attempts for 781 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.