University of Miami head coach Mark Richt comments on the loss against the Virginia Cavaliers.

University of Miami head coach Mark Richt comments on the loss against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
By
Up Next
University of Miami head coach Mark Richt comments on the loss against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
By

University of Miami

Loss to Virginia costs Miami Hurricanes their Top 25 ranking in both major polls

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

October 14, 2018 02:23 PM

The Miami Hurricanes started the season No. 8 nationally in both major polls.

Now, they’re nowhere to be found for the first time after 23 consecutive poll appearances.

After losing 16-13 at Virginia late Saturday, the Hurricanes (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are no longer ranked in the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll released Sunday afternoon.

UM is the equivalent of No. 32, if there were a No. 32, in the “others receiving votes’’ category in the AP Poll, falling from last week’s No. 16 in that poll.

The Canes are the equivalent of No. 26, if there were a No. 26, in the “others receiving votes’’ category in the Coaches Poll, falling from last week’s No. 15 in that poll.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  