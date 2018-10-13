Miami Hurricanes make another quarterback change

Malik Rosier is back. After spending the past two games as N’Kosi Perry’s backup, Rosier is back under center for the Miami Hurricanes’ second drive of the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers. The appearance is the quarterback’s first since helping Miami beat Florida International on Sept. 22.
Rosier started every game for the Hurricanes last season, guiding Miami to its first ever ACC Championship Game and an appearance in the Orange Bowl. He held onto the job in the preseason despite pressure from Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams, and started the Hurricanes’ first four games. Miami posted a 3-1 record with a season-opening loss to the LSU Tigers.
Perry, however, outplayed Rosier in his limited playing time, then went 2-0 as the starter against the North Carolina Tar Heels and Florida State Seminoles. The redshirt freshman entered Saturday having completed 47 of 83 passes for 646 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
His start in Charlottesville, Va., was a disaster, though. Perry went 3 for 6 with 20 yards and two interceptions before coach Mark Richt replaced the quarterback. Virginia led 10-0 when Rosier entered the game.
This year, Rosier is 38 for 73 with 611 yards five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Comments