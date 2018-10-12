Miami Hurricanes reserve linebacker no longer with team

The Miami Hurricanes’ linebackers corps took a bit of a hit this week as Charles Perry is no longer with the team. The linebacker is no longer listed on Miami’s online roster and a team spokesperson confirmed Friday that the senior is no longer with the program.
Perry has been a bit player in each of his four seasons in Coral Gables and saw minimal playing time this season before leaving the team. Perry only played in four games this season, logging just a single tackle in a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels last month. The senior did play in Hurricanes in Saturday’s 28-27 win against the Florida State Seminoles, but did not record any stats. Miami listed Perry on its depth chart as the backup to Zach McCloud at strongside linebacker. Perry’s role, however, has been phased out a bit this season with the addition of the striker position, a role which serves as a hybrid between an outside linebacker and a safety.
Perry, who starred at Royal Palm Beach before joining the Hurricanes, has dealt with injuries in his career. The outside linebacker missed the end of last season with a “lower extremity injury” he suffered in November. He logged a career-high 15 tackles as a junior before suffering the injury.
Perry could have the option to transfer thanks to new NCAA rules, which allow players to redshirt even when playing in a maximum of four games. Assuming he graduates or has already graduated, Perry could be immediately eligible.
It’s not immediately clear who will take Perry’s snaps. McCloud, Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney remain the starting linebackers with Mike Smith, Bradley Jennings and Waynmon Steed all as reserves on the current two-deep depth chart.
