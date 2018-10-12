CBS Sports’ mock draft has a UM defender as a first-rounder. And it might surprise you

The Miami Hurricanes’ defensive line has gotten most of the attention so far this season, but the best prospect on the defense might actually be in the secondary. The latest mock draft at CBSSports.com only has one Miami prospect projected to land in the first round: cornerback Michael Jackson.

Jackson is off to a strong start of his own this season and it earned him recognition as the projected No. 15 pick to the Washington Redskins at the midway point of the regular season.

“At 6-1 and 205 pounds, Jackson looks like a chiseled safety,” Chris Trapasso wrote for CBS Sports. “He has good mirroring ability and his length allows him to get his hands on the football often.”

Through six games this season, Jackson has 21 total tackles, one tackle for a loss and four passes defended. The Hurricanes have only allowed more than 200 passing yards in a single game once this season when Toledo threw for 222 in a September loss.

Jackson’s solid 2018 is a strong follow-up to a break-through 2017 campaign, when he grabbed four interceptions in his first season as Miami’s No. 1 corner. He also finished fourth on the team with 43 solo tackles.

Jackson checks in as the No. 3 cornerback in the mock draft behind the LSU Tigers’ Greedy Williams and the Georgia Bulldogs’ Deandre Baker. CBS also lists the senior as an honorable mention no its big board, which ranks the top 20 prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Two other in-state prospects join Jackson in the latest mock draft. Florida State Seminoles defensive end Brian Burns leads the way as the projected No. 10 pick to the Detroit Lions. Florida Gators edge rusher Jachai Polite checks in as the projected No. 20 pick to the Green Bay Packers. Polite is the No. 13 prospect on CBS’ big board, while Burns lands at No. 19.