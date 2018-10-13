Two quarterbacks struggle as Miami Hurricanes crumble at Virginia

So, who’s the quarterback now?
The No. 16 Miami Hurricanes came to Charlottesville on Saturday with redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry, after two starts and a stunning comeback against nemesis Florida State, considered the young man who could bring Hurricanes football to new heights.
But it took two ugly overthrown disasters picked off by the Virginia Cavaliers in an equally ugly couple of first quarters to change the fans’ perceptions — and apparently, Miami coach Mark Richt’s as well.
In came former starter Malik Rosier, who also struggled, as Virginia upset the Hurricanes 16-13 in front of a homecoming crowd of 42,393 that rushed the field at Scott Stadium in absolute ecstasy.
“Disappointing loss for sure,’’ said UM coach Mark Richt. “We were fighting hard to get back in it at the end, but unfortunately, we had a couple penalties that hurt us at the very end. ...We weren’t good enough tonight. We certainly struggled offensively.’’
The Canes had a late 93-yard drive that was culminated by an 11-yard Rosier touchdown, but an onside kick by Miami was recovered by the Cavaliers, who started their drive at the Miami 27 with 3:04 left. A personal foul by Miami defensive lineman Tito Odenigbo set back the Canes to their own 9-yard line, and took away valuable seconds of the dwindling clock.
The game basically ended after UM was called for roughing the kicker with 30 seconds left. The crowd went wild as UM players walked into their tunnel.
Perry, a redshirt freshman who played all but two series in UM’s victory against FIU and started in the past two victories against North Carolina and FSU, was replaced by Rosier at 11:11 of the second quarter. His numbers: 3 of 6 for 20 yards and interceptions run back 31 yards by Cavalier Joey Blount late in the first quarter and 62 yards by Juan Thornhill early in the second quarter.
Rosier’s numbers: 12 of 23 for 170 yards, with a fourth-quarter interception, again by Thornhill.
Perry’s first pick led to a 26-yard Virginia field goal to open the scoring. Worse yet, Canes starting cornerback Michael Jackson was ejected during the drive for what officials deemed as targeting.
The second pick, a deep throw nowhere near intended Miami receiver Mike Harley, led to a 7-yard touchdown run by Jordan Ellis, who barreled right through the middle of UM’s defense.
Virginia (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also scored on a 46-yard field goal by Brian Delaney late in the second quarter to make it 13-6, and a 32-yard field goal with 10:49 left in the fourth quarter to make it 16-6.
The Canes, who fell to 5-2 and 2-1, scored on second-quarter Bubba Baxa field goals of 47 and 28 yards.
The Hurricanes struggled mightily from the start, failing to get a first down in the opening quarter while gaining a total of 14 yards on nine plays.
UM’s defense had two interceptions by Trajan Bandy and one by Sheldrick Redwine, and held the Cavaliers to 231 yards.
But it made little difference, other than preventing a blowout.
The Canes have an off week to gather their senses, recover and get ready for a trip to Boston College (5-2, 2-1), which beat Louisville 38-20 on Saturday. The UM at BC game will be a nationally televised Friday-night kickoff on Oct. 26.
