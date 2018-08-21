UM football Injury update regarding cornerback Trajan Bandy and LB De’Andre Wilder

The Hurricanes got a break from the August heat and humidity on Tuesday, working out in the Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility — at least while the media was watching for 15 minutes midway through the session, before ending practice outdoors at Greentree Practice Field.

The most significant news was that sophomore starting cornerback Trajan Bandy, a 5-9, 188-pounder out of Miami Columbus High, was not at practice while we were there.

NOTE FROM UM AT ABOUT 1:30 P.M. says that “Trajan Bandy’s status is day-to-day.’’

Bandy also did not practice on Monday while we were outside at Greentree Field, instead pedaling on a conditioning bike on the sideline.

Taking the place of Bandy once again was 6-2, 192-pound senior Jhavonte Dean, who had two nice interceptions in Saturday’s scrimmage at Tropical Park.





Last season, Bandy played in all 13 games, with three starts. He had 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and returned the only interception of his young career 65 yards for a touchdown against Notre Dame.

▪ Starting defensive end Joe Jackson again was playing third team in practice. He was once again wearing a protective brace over his left arm and elbow. On Monday, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said it was for protective purposes.

UM ALSO REPORTED THIS AFTERNOON that “Joe Jackson’s elbow brace is precautionary.’’

▪ ANOTHER UM INJURY UPDATE: “Sophomore linebacker De’Andre Wilder is undergoing evaluation from our medical staff.’’ Wilder, a 6-3, 212-pound sophomore out of Miami Carol City, was seen recently on social media wearing a neck brace. He wasn’t at practice.

▪ Senior safety Jaquan Johnson was named to ESPN’s preseason All-America team on Tuesday, and later in the morning named an AP first-team All-America.





From ESPN’s report: “If the turnover chain was the breakout star of last season’s Miami team, it was Johnson who staked his claim as the chain’s rightful owner. Johnson racked up six takeaways and four pass breakups in 2017 to go with a team-high 96 tackles (third-most in the ACC by a defensive back). Both the chain and Johnson are back for 2018, which gives Miami’s defense a chance to once again be among the best units in the country.”

