UM has a few changes during media viewing after scrimmage, and one starter sidelined

The Miami Hurricanes on Monday had their first practice after their second scrimmage Saturday night at Tropical Park.
During our 15 minutes of media viewing, here are some changes we saw regarding how some of them lined up for drills, and the person that was sidelined:
▪ Starting sophomore cornerback Trajan Bandy, a 5-9, 188-pounder out of Miami Columbus High, was on a conditioning bicycle instead of practicing with the others.
▪ In Bandy’s place at first-team corner, along with defensive back starters Mike Jackson (cornerback) and safeties Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine, was Jhavonte Dean, who reportedly had a couple of picks at the scrimmage.
▪ Scott Patchan, a 6-6, 255-pound redshirt junior who has made an impressive comeback after multiple knee injuries (and a position change to tight end and then back to defensive end), was playing first-team defensive end, while talented starter Joe Jackson was for some reason at third-team defensive end. Jon Garvin was the usual starter opposite Patchan. The big question: What’s up with Joe Jackson? Hopefullyl defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who we’re talking to after practice, can help us solve that.
NOTE: Talked to Diaz. Here’s what he said about Joe Jackson, when asked if he and Demetrius Jackson (see next bullet item) were protected at all during practice: “All that information
▪ Defensive end Demtrius Jackson, a fifth-year senior, was at practice. He had missed at least a couple of early-morning parts of practice last week during our media viewing portions.
▪ Freshmen Al Blades and DJ Ivey were the second-team corners.
▪ Freshman John Campbell was playing second-team right tackle, which he has previously, sometimes alternating. And second-team right guard was freshman Cleveland Reed. With freshman DJ Scaife at left tackle, that makes three true freshmen on the backup O-line, with transfer Venzell Boulware at left guard.
▪ The quarterbacks were in the same order: Malik Rosier, N’Kosi Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams.
Today is the first day of school at UM. More to come.
