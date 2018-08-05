Photo gallery: University of Miami fall football camp | Sunday, August 5, 2018

Coach Mark Richt shares some tips with redshirt freshman tight end #83 Evidence Njoku during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
PATRICK FARRELL
Former UM cornerback Malek Young, who had to retire from football after sustaining a severe neck injury last season, holds a tackling dummy for linebacker #56 Michael Pinckney during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Running back #24 Travis Homer runs behind running back #32 Trayone Gray during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Tight end #83 Evidence Njoku lines up for drills during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Defensive back #22 Sheldrick Redwine seems to be enjoying practice during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
Back up quarterback #5 N’Kosi Perry finds a receiver as #17 Cade Weldon looks on during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Linebacker #56 Michael Pinckney lines up for drills during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Tight end #87 Michael Irvin II runs a drill during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Linebacker #56 Miachael Pinckney runs drills during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Quarterback #12 Malik Rosier looks for a receiver as back up quarterback #5 N’Kosi Perry looks on during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
Defensive linemen #15 Gregory Rousseau and #1 Nesta Jade Silvera run drills during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
Defensive tackle Gerald Willis III runs drills during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
Tight end #9 Brevin Jordan runs drills during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Tight end #83 Evidence Njoku runs downfield during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Defensive lineman #9 Gerald Willis III chats with teammates during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018
Wide receiver #4 Jeff Thomas catches a pass during the second day of University of Miami fall football camp at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
