Photo gallery: Opening practice for UM football | Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

University of Miami wide receiver Mark Pope (6) catches a ball during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) runs a drill during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami quarterbacks N’Kosi Perry (5), Malik Rosier (12), Jarren Williams (15) and Ryan Rizk (16) participate in team drills during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami quarterback Ryan Rizk (16) participates in team drills during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) participates in team drills during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Mark Pope (6) runs a drill during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami quarterbacks N’Kosi Perry (5) and Jarren Williams (15) talk during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) and defensive back Jaquan Johnson (4) chase after defensive back Tyler Murphy (32) during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami defensive back Tyler Murphy (32) runs a drill during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami head coach Mark Richt watches players on the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami players participate in team drills during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) and linebacker Michael Pinckney (56) run a drill during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami tight end Michael Irvin II (87) runs a drill during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami tight end Brevin Jordan (9) Brevin Johnson runs a drill during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami quarterback Jarren Williams (15) throws a ball during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) throws a ball during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) throws a ball while head coach Mark Richt watches on during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins (8) runs a drill during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Marquez Ezzard (11) runs a drill during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami players participate in team drills during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami players join together after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami players walk off the field after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami defensive lineman Tito Odenigbo (94) sits in an ice tub during the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami players gather their gear after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami head coach Mark Richt talks to the media after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami linebacker Michael Pinckney (56) talks to his teammate Zach McCloud (53) after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) talks to the media after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) takes a break after finishing the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami defensive back Jaquan Johnson (4) talks to the media after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) walks off the field after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (82) talks to the media after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis (78) talks to the media after the first day of fall training camp at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
