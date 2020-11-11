Two FSU players leave the program. Two more lost to injuries. Here’s who they are.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced several changes to player personnel Wednesday.

Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is no longer part of the program, quarterback James Blackman has opted out with plans to transfer and both defensive lineman Marvin Wilson and offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor won’t return this season because of injury.

Terry, the Seminoles’ star receiver, tweeted abut his departure, too. Terry recently returned from an injury to play Saturday against Pittsburgh, but only had two catches for 14 yards.

Terry, a redshirt junior from Ashburn, Georgia, ends his FSU career with the 10th-most receiving yards in program history with 2,221 yards.

Blackman began the season as the Seminoles’ starting quarterback, but freshman Tate Rodemaker replaced him for the third game after a slow start.

“First off on Sunday, I had a conversation with James Blackman,” Norvell said in a press conference, according to 247 Sports. “Came in. Had a really good talk. James discussed the interest in being able to explore other opportunities after he graduates here from Florida State. And it’s something that I support, James and I have really developed a good relationship over the last nine months. I appreciate all the work that he’s poured into this program. He’s an incredible young man. Has a bright future in front of him. Obviously as I told him, that’s something that he’s going to start that process now as he continues to go to school and give everything that he can in that aspect and that’s going to be his focus here moving forward.”

“I’d like to thank James for what he’s done throughout his career here at Florida State. He’s been put in a very challenging situation. It’s real easy for people to pinpoint one person or one instance of different things, but I think that James has dealt with coaching changes, he’s dealt with a lot of changes when it comes to the personnel and situations around him, and he’s always handled himself with class. He’s a young man that’s a great character, and has a great future in front of him. I just wanted to thank James for the time that he provided me, and the opportunity to coach him, and I wish him all the best as he’s moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Wilson entered the 2020 campaign with many preseason accolades as FSU’s best defensive player. He chose to return to Tallahassee for his senior season, rather than entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

A leg injury, however, has derailed his senior season. Though, he can return to FSU for a final year of eligibility, transfer elsewhere or turn pro.

With Terry and Blackman leaving the program, that means 16 players have left FSU since Norvell became the team’s head coach in December 2019, according to 247 Sports.